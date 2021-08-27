Virginia “Gini” (Clark) Richard was finally set free on the evening of August 24, 2021, after suffering for five years with Lewy Body Dementia.
Gini was an amazing woman who built an amazing life. In her youth she was an accomplished violinist. Throughout her life her many skills evolved and ignited. She sewed beautiful clothes for herself and her daughters, painted wonderful paintings and used her interior design skills to create a beautiful little cottage for herself with a lovely yard full of the flowers and trees that she loved so much.
Gini traveled frequently throughout the country and made a once in a lifetime trip to Italy. She participated in many art workshops and retreats, always eager to enhance her skills. One of her favorite activities was to ride her bike on the Burlington Bike Path; something she shared with her children and grandchildren into her eighties. She loved to read and passed that passion on to her children through the bedtime stories she read them every night.
At the age of ninety, after living so well and so independently for decades, Gini very suddenly descended into the twilight zone that is Lewy Body Dementia; a disease that took not only her mind, but everything she loved away from her. Well, almost everything. Her daughters stayed with her on every step of this journey and witnessed the hellishness that is this illness and the lack of awareness for those brave soldiers at war with it.
Gini leaves her daughters, Carrie Demers (James) and Lynda Unwin, her grandchildren Casey, Kanani, Jennifer and Christopher, great grandchildren Shaina, Mckenna, Gavin and Isis; and great - great grandson Owen. She leaves her sister Jaye Lindner, daughter-in-law Cheryl Richard, and many nieces and nephews including her favorite niece Lea Menkens, whose beautiful flowers and cards always brought a smile to her face and some light to her darkness. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Richard, son Mark Richard, grandson Cory Abell; brothers Ted and Merritt Clark and sister Gladys Menkens, son-in-law Allen Unwin; as well as her parents Merritt and Lillian (Raine) Clark.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the many kind people that helped Mom through her journey, but especially Max and Sunny from Bayada Hospice, and Debbie from Homestead in St. Albans, who began her career there at almost the same time as Mom moved in, almost becoming one of the family.
At our mother’s request, there will be no services. Instead, we hope people will take some time to learn about Parkinson’s disease and the dementias associated with it and if you can, make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate/, in memory of Gini.
Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation Services
