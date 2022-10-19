Vincent G. Mountain, 79, of Niceville, Florida, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Beehive Homes of Niceville.
He was born September 29, 1943, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a son of Vincent G. Mountain, Sr. and Ella C. “Sis” Mountain.
Sergeant Mountain served in the United States Air Force 24 years, from 1961 to 1986, as a Jet Engine Technician. He retired honorably with the rank of Master Sergeant.
On December 31, 1967, he married Betty Jane Losinger, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Barbara Hughes of Freeport, Florida; a son, Vincent G. Mountain III of Swanton, Vermont; a sister, Janice R. Speranza, of McDonald; six grandchildren, Toria Adkinson, Braedon Hughes, Priscilla Brunton, Amber Pregent, Cheyenne Kehoe, and Savannah Mountain; and seven great-grandchildren.
Deceased are his grandparents, Fernal M. Delpiere and Anna Mary Delpiere of McDonald; his parents Vincent G. Mountain, Sr. and Ella “Sis” Mountain, of McDonald; and two brothers, Fernal Joseph Mountain and Raymond Mountain.
