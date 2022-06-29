Veronica Agnes Stahl

We pause to celebrate a woman whose life journey was as a person who was always true to her God and believed in comforting those in need.
Veroni ca (Ronnie) Agnes Stahl’s whose life spanned over one hundred years passed away on October 25, 2021, after a brief battle with Covid 19.
Veronica was born on July 11, 1920 in Ellensburg Center, NY, the oldest daughter of the late Otis Brothers and Lillian (Patnode) Brothers. She grew up in Clinton County, New York, graduating from Plattsburgh High School and attending nursing school in Plattsburg. After becoming a nurse Veronica joined the Women Army Corps (WAC) and was sent to Burma to the Army’s 20th General Hospital. Upon returning to the USA, she married Francis Stahl. They moved to Plattsburg NY where Francis attended college, Veronica worked as a nurse, and they started their family.
After Francis’s graduation from college in 1953, they moved to St Albans, Vermont where Francis started working at Union Carbide’s Every-Ready plant. They spent the next twenty years living in St Albans, building great friendships, enjoying life, and raising their three children: Roberta, Richard, and Raymond. After the children finished school, Veronica and Francis moved to the New York City area, and later to Cleveland, Ohio for Francis’s job.
Veronica and Francis enjoyed traveling and social activities together during their thirteen years of retirement. After Francis passed away in 1998, Veronica returned to St Albans to be closer to her children. She spent the remainder of her life there in the house that she and Francois built.
Veronica is survived by her three children Roberta Curry and her partner Francis Curry, Richard Stahl and his wife Sheree Phillips, and Raymond Stahl and his wife Rosemarie Cioffi, her eight grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Veronica is predeceased by her husband of 54 years Francis Stahl and her eight siblings.
A funeral mass for Veronica A. Stahl will be held at St Mary’s Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans at 11:00 am on July 15, 2022, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Veronica’s name to Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Stahl family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.