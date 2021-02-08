ALBURGH – Vaughn R. Bourgeois, age 71 passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1, 2021 with his children by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Alburgh on April 19, 1949 to the late Frederick and Margaret (MacCallum) Bourgeois.
Vaughn joined the Unites States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer. He was a proud father of two, and a proud grandfather of three. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for years for M&T Sand & Gravel and later as a truck driver for Wright Excavating Inc. Vaughn was an active member of the American Legion Post 60 and the Swanton VFW Post 778. He loved socializing with friends, typically on his front porch, drinking beer while wearing his aviators and reminiscing about old times. Vaughn always looked forward to family dinners and cookouts. He was notorious for his love of big cars, especially Cadillacs, LTD’s and Lincolns. The bigger the better!
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Waters and her husband Skip, and Fred Bourgeois and his wife Harmony all of Alburgh; grandchildren, Kolby Patterson, Nicholas and Hannah Waters; siblings, Myrick Bourgeois and his wife Theresa, Gwen Brown and her husband Bob, Pamela Gisler, Chalice Bartholomew and her husband Roger; and special friends that checked in regularly, Robert, Mickey and Dennis. Besides his parents, Vaughn was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Deso; brothers, Albert, Graham and Rauell Bourgeois; and the mother of his children, Jo-Anne Bourgeois.
Family and friends are invited to Vaughn’s Life Celebration events to include a funeral service on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment with military honors will take place in the spring in the St. Amadeus Catholic Cemetery, Alburgh, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Vaughn’s memory may be made to the American Legion, 353 N. Main St., Alburgh, VT 05440.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.