Valerie Ives

Valerie (Read) Ives, age 71, passed away November 6, 2022. She was born December 18, 1950 to Elizabeth (Becky) Girard Read and Richard Charles Read. Valerie had a happy childhood growing up in East Fairfield. She graduated from East Fairfield Elementary School and BFA St. Albans.
Upon Graduation, Val went to work for Grants Department Store. After the store closed, she worked at the Holiday House where she met Rudy Ives. Valerie and Rudy were married in 1987, and lived at Welden Villa. They enjoyed a happy life together until Rudy died in 1996. Val then started working for Kinney Drugs. She took pride in her job and stayed there until retiring in 2007.
Val was able to live independently until health problems caused her to move to Homestead assisted living where she received excellent loving care.
Valerie’s smile could light up a room, and she always had a friendly word for everyone. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary and sent cards to all her extended family. In return, she kept all the greeting cards she ever received from anyone.
Val delivered Meals on Wheels for several years, first with her father and later by herself. She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Activity Committee for many years. Her goal in life was to make people happy.
Following a few challenging months, she was diagnosed with brain tumors. A devout Catholic, she passed away with a rosary in her hand and a book of daily devotions on her end table as well as her family by her side.
Valerie was predeceased by her parents, Becky and Charlie Read, as well as her husband Rudy Ives, her sister-in-law Elaine Read, and several aunts, uncles and four cousins. She leaves behind a loving family including brother James Read of Essex, sister Marguerite (Peggy) Pearson and her husband William of Essex, and brother Frank and Sandy Read of Georgia, VT., as well as Uncle Frank and Ellen Read, Aunt Carol Girard, several cousins and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the following for their generous and loving care for Valerie: Ashley Schofield, her case manager at NCSS, who went above and beyond to help Val with dignity. All the patient and caring staff at Homestead, as well as the kind nursing staff at Northwestern Medical Center, and Nurse Practitioner Julie Philips.
Valerie’s main support over the years has been her brother Frank, who always made time to help with her many problems. Valerie knew she could always count on Frank.
A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM. A Funeral of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Ives family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Meals on Wheels Program, c/o the Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.