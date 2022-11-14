The family of Valerie Grace Wells Bell, RN., age 65, announces that she passed away peacefully, November 10, 2022, in Georgia. She was born in St. Albans City, September 6, 1957 to Gordon and Thelma Lois (Wells) Bell. Valerie worked for many years at Kerbs Memorial Hospital, the Franklin County Home Health Agency, the VNA in Chittenden County, and retired from nursing at Verdelle Village Nursing Home. Valerie loved to knit, crochet, sew, read, and her Card Ministry through the Georgia Plains Baptist Church, which gave her the most joy.
She is survived by two siblings, Alexis Bell of Georgia, VT and Frederick Bell of Franklin, NH and her nephew, Kyle Bell of Franklin, NH, nephew Cameron Bell of Franklin, NH, great-niece Finnley Bell, and great-nephew Abe Bell, along with many cousins from around the country.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Friday, November 18th, 2022, at 2:00 PM, in Georgia Plains Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Georgia Plains Cemetery. A Time of Reflection will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to The Georgia Plains Baptist Church Memorial Fund, or an animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
