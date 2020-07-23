NEWPORT — Tyler Prue, 24, of Newport, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020.
He was born on August 23, 1995 in Newport to his parents Gladys (Lamotte) Barnes and Reginald Prue Jr., who survive him.
He attended Newport City Elementary in Newport and Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton, Vt., where he made many friends. He also attended Lyndon State College.
Tyler enjoyed spending time with those he loved; he always lived life to the fullest, and he always had open ears and never had any judgement. Maybe a joke or two, but he looked at all the positives even in the worst of situations and could still make you laugh. He had the best hugs and one of the most unforgettable personalities. He enjoyed going to Willoughby Lake, listening to music, traveling, and going to concerts. He absolutely loved spending time with his nieces and teaching them whatever he could, especially football. Tyler loved sports; his favorites teams were New York Yankees and his beloved New England Patriots.
He is survived by his step father Matthew Barnes, his sisters Anna Crosher, Missy Prue and his nieces Jessica and Chole Camley, Faith Crosher. He is survived by his Grandmothers Shirley Lucas and Albenia Flanders. His Aunts Louise Bacon and her husband Jon, Tina and Justin Richards, Lisa Little, Cindy Bernier. His Uncles Henry and Kim Lamotte, Mike Little and Mark Prue. He has numerous cousins who are all dear to him that he loved spending time with and would do anything for.
He is predeceased by his Grandfathers Henry Lamotte, Reginald Prue Sr., his Aunt Florence Lamotte, his Uncle Paul Bernier, and his cousins Robert Lamotte, and Lance Tabor.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 1st, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Curtis- Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT.
