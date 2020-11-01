FRANKLIN – Tyler J. Faulkner, age 33, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born in Burlington on October 5, 1987 to Kelly Faulkner and the late James Ladieu.
Tyler or “T” as most of his family and friends fondly remember him attended school at Flynn Elementary, Highgate Elementary, and Missisquoi Valley Union High School where he excelled at soccer. Besides soccer, growing up T loved snowboarding and riding his four-wheeler. He had the ability to pick up and learn just about anything with ease which made him a valuable and hard-working employee at the various jobs he held in his short life. T also was known for his electric blue Subaru STI that he nicknamed “Suzie Sube” and enjoyed going to car shows and dreaming about the cars he might some day own. Above everything that T loved, his two daughters were the center of his life. He loved being goofy with them, playing with them on the playground, and making them laugh. He will be remembered for his free-spirited personality and his kind heart.
He is survived by his daughters, Shaylee (8) and Maddie (2) Faulkner and their mother Chelsea Messier all of Swanton; mother, Kelly Faulker and her significant other Brad “Dad” Clark of Franklin; brother, Branch Clark of Franklin; step-siblings, Michael Boldosser, Stanley Hamlin, and Beth Chicoine; step-father, Chris “Pops” Morgan and his wife Melissa of Burlington; grandmother, Wendy Campbell of Swanton; grandfather, Jim Faulkner of Bonaire, Ga.; Nana and Papa Clark of Franklin; great grandfather, Gordon Cheney of Swanton; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends who will miss him dearly. Besides his father, Tyler was predeceased by his step-grandparents Carlise and Eltha Morgan, and Gwendolyn Mae Austin-Faulkner; his great grandmother Hortense Cheney; and his very best friend Renee Boucher.
Friends and family are invited to Tyler’s Life Celebration at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to include visitation from 4-7 p.m.
For those who wish, contributions in Tyler’s memory may be made to The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT to help with funeral expenses.
