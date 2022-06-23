HIGHGATE SPRINGS – Ty Adam Campbell Sr, age 61, passed away on Saturday June 18, 2022, at the Northwestern Medical Center.
He was born in St.Albans, Vermont on May 4, 1961 Marjorie ( Graves) Campbell and late Harold Denny Campbell II.
He graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1979.
Ty married Tammy Bocash on October 5, 1985.
He was a jack of all trades, a passionate outdoorsman, he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, and shooting sporting clay with his sons.
He is survived by his wife Tammy (Bocash)Campbell and their sons; Ty Adam Campbell II and his significant other Kristine Davis, Tucker Campbell and Fiancé Stacey White; grandchildren Dylan White, Makayla White, and Logan White; his mother Marjorie Campbell; brothers, Hal Campbell and his wife Joanne, Mark Campbell and his wife Carol, and Gregg Campbell and his wife Nancy; sister, Holly Linden and her husband Carl; brother in- law Ron Bocash and his wife Denise; many nieces, nephews; and special friends Randy, John, Mike, Tony Joe and many more; Ty was predeceased by his father Harold Denny Campbell II.
Family and friends are invited to Ty’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday June 29, 2022, from 2-3:00pm, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00pm at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT.
Family has requested casual clothing, come as you are.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ty’s memory to The Little White Church, Highgate Springs C/O Pat LaBrie 3178 Carter Hill Road, Swanton VT, 05488
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.