Twyman “Gene” Boren

...Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening...
Strong to locally severe thunderstorms will exist across central
and northern portions of the North Country this afternoon and
evening. The primary threat with these storms will be strong to
possibly damaging winds. Thunderstorms will begin in New York
between 11 AM and noon along the New York/Canadian border and
track eastward. Meanwhile, storms are expected to develop between
1 PM and 3 PM across northern Vermont. Scattered thunderstorms
will then persist through the afternoon and evening. If you plan
to be outdoors, seek shelter at the first sign of thunder.
