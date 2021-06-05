Twyman “Gene” Boren

Weather Alert

...Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening... Strong to locally severe thunderstorms will exist across central and northern portions of the North Country this afternoon and evening. The primary threat with these storms will be strong to possibly damaging winds. Thunderstorms will begin in New York between 11 AM and noon along the New York/Canadian border and track eastward. Meanwhile, storms are expected to develop between 1 PM and 3 PM across northern Vermont. Scattered thunderstorms will then persist through the afternoon and evening. If you plan to be outdoors, seek shelter at the first sign of thunder.