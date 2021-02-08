Twyman Eugene 'Gene' Boren

ST. ALBANS — Twyman Eugene Boren “Gene” went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born on September 10, 1938, in Trigg County, KY, the son of Amos and Nella Mae (Noel) Boren. Gene is predeceased by his two younger brothers, Harold Don of Medford, OR and Charles (Chuck) of Princeton, KY. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Bob Thibault and his wife, Betty. He is also predeceased by many friends, among them was his former employer and great friend of over 50 years, Reg Hunt.
Gene attended East Side Grade School and graduated from Caldwell County High School at age 17. He joined the Air Force on June 1st 1956. He attended basic training in Lockland, TX and came to the Saint Albans radar station in October, 1956. After re-enlisting, he attended Heavy Ground Radar School, in Biloxi, MS. Upon completion, he was sent back to the radar base in Saint Albans for two years and then on to Campion AFS, a remote site in Alaska, for one year. While there, he worked with the early warning radar system.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, June 1, 1965, Gene worked as a Quality Control Engineer Manager, before retiring, in 1993, from IBM after 28 ½ years. Gene went on to work as a builder with his good friend Steve Belansky. Steve and his wife, Ellie, became great friends to Gene and Marge.
During his first tour in Saint Albans he met the love of his life, Marge Thibault, who survives him. They were married on July 18, 1959. They were blessed to celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2019 with a surprise party hosted by their family. Gene loved his family and was very proud of them. He is also survived by his three children, Dave Boren of Arcadia, FL; Steve Boren, and his wife Cindy, of Saint Albans; and Deb Riopel of Saint Albans. Additionally, four grandchildren also survive him, Shaun Boren of Colchester, VT; Eric Boren of Colchester, VT; Samantha (Bessette) Lee, and her husband Matt, of Sarasota, FL; and Skylar Riopel of Highgate, VT. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Francis Thibault and his wife, Marlene, and many nieces and nephews. Finally, his cousin Dale Cotton, who was like a brother to him.
He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and leaves behind that extended family. His time at hunting camp with the Ladds and Hunts turned into many opportunities to make great memories that went well beyond hunting and fishing seasons.
Gene loved to travel. He and Marge traveled to all 50 states and much of Canada. Together with their family, they enjoyed cruises and tours, visiting over 30 countries. Gene made friends everywhere he went.
Gene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Saint Albans. He served there for many years as a Deacon and, later as a Trustee. Due to his tireless and faithful service, he was installed as a Trustee Emeritus in 2019. He loved Pastor Bill Simmons, his wife Sandi, their daughters Abby, Ella and Katie, and his entire church family very much.
He was a true friend to all.
A celebration of Gene’s life will take place on Thursday, February 11th at 2pm, at the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, Saint Albans.
Those who are unable to join in person may view the service, live, via https://youtu.be/2yiuBmWDMeY
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s name to the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Funeral arrangements and final wishes for Gene, are in the care of Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
