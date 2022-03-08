RICHFORD - Trica Lynn Cassidy Sibley, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Friends and family are invited for an open house on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 1:00-3:00PM at the Enosburg American Legion, 108 Depot St, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 with a memorial service to follow at 3:00PM.
