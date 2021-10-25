Saint Albans – Travis Leon Rushford a lifelong area resident passed away peacefully Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in St. Albans on December 16th, 1971, he was the son of Patsy (Cross) Trombley and the late Calvin N. Rushford. Travis was 49 years old.
Travis was a hardworking man, for the past 12 years he has been associated with the Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. He was an outdoorsman and was an avid hunter, but his greatest enjoyment was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his mother, Patsy Trombley (Raymond); his two sons, Cody (Shawnee) and Kolton (Danielle) and grandchildren, Brayden and Madilyn, as well as his brother, Trevor Rushford (Sunny-Lyn) and their children, Chloe Mae Rushford and Gavin Rushford.
Travis is also survived by his grandmother, Georgianna Demar; uncles, James Cross (Yvette) and Ed white, Sr (Rosemarie); aunts, Connie Farrington (Mike), Darlene Dolan and Sherrie Morin (Ronnie), many cousins and special friends, Tevi and Heather Hemingway.
In addition to his father, Calvin, Travis was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Burton and Virginia Cross, paternal grandfather, Henry Demar, Sr. and uncles, Peter Demar, Henry Demar and Timothy Dolan.
His family would like to thank the Franklin County Home Agency for the care and support to Travis and his family and a special thanks to Sheree Martell and Nicki Paquette-Helms for all the support to the family.
Travis’ family will receive family and friends on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Travis’ family asks that memorials in his name be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Rushford family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
