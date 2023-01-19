Tonyiel Begnoche

Swanton - Tonyiel Marie Begnoche, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on January 12th, 2023 at her home in Mattapan Mass.
She was born on January 8th, 1987 in Burlington, Vermont to Ricky Wood and Lori Baker.
Tonyiel spent most of her life in St. Albans and Swanton where she attended MVU. She was a vibrant and beautiful soul with a beautiful smile. She loved being with her family and always taking lots of pictures (especially selfies). She always wanted to be a model. She worked at St. Albans Town School as a paraeducator and was an Assistant Manager at Dollar Tree in St. Albans, Vermont until moving to Massachusetts. She devoted her life to her children and was a wonderful mom. She had so many friends including Shauna who was her best friend for years.
Tonyiel is survived by three children Erick Begnoche, Aleigha Trombley and Kayde Trombley, father Ricky Wood & stepmother Tina, mother Lori, siblings Ricky (Melissa), Shawn (Crystal), Courtney (Allan), Allana, Bethe, Summer, Ruthie, Promise, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, Grandma Diane, Grandma Bert and Grandpa Gene. She was predeceased by her fraternal grandparents Gary & Mary Wood whom she was very close to.
A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will take place in Vermont in the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.