ST. ALBANS — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tonya Lyn Richard. Tonya, formerly of Sheldon, Vt., passed away September 13, 2020.
Tonya was born in St. Albans, Vt., on May 12, 1968 to Francis and Susan (Jones) Burnor. She graduated from BFA, St. Albans, in 1986.
An avid sports fan, Tonya loved watching Notre Dame College sports and attending BFA hockey and football games. She enjoyed long car rides, going to the beach, beautiful sunsets and her morning coffee. Tonya cherished her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, not to mention her cat, Bean. Any time she could bring a smile to someone, Tonya would do it with pleasure! She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish Tonya’s memory are Meghan Duprey and her husband Andrew and their children Parker and Ryleigh; daughter Taylor Richard and her significant other Nate Parady; son Mason Richard; parents Francis and Susan Burnor; sister Jessica Jennings and her two sons Dylan and Ian; brother Mike “Buns” Burnor and his wife Ginger; her beloved cat, Bean, and many dear friends.
Tonya was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Marjorie and Burt Joes; her paternal grandparents Carlyle and Ernestine Burnor; her uncle Reggie Burnor and her brother-in-law John Jennings.
Services for Tonya will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Gateway for Cancer Research, 500 Remington Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173