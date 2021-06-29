Tonya Beauregard

SWANTON – Tonya L. Beauregard, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home in Swanton.
Family and friends are invited to Tonya’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4:00- 7:00 PM at Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488 with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St, Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
To view Tonya’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please go to www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
