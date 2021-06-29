Tonya Beauregard

SWANTON – Tonya L. Beauregard, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home  in Swanton.

Family and friends are invited to Tonya’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021  from 4:00- 7:00 PM at Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488 with a Mass of  Christian Burial on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada  St, Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.

To view Tonya’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please go to  www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.

