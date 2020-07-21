RICHFORD – Tony L. Boylan, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Swanton.
He was born in Burlington, on February 5, 1990, the son of Allan Boylan and Laura Boylan.
Tony or “Little Beak” as most knew him, grew up in Richford and graduated from Richford High School in 2008. Most recently he worked for Richford Wood Products, however his favorite job was the many years he worked painting, alongside his father. He loved being outside, kayaking, swimming, camping, going for walks, building record worthy snow forts, drawing, playing guitar, drifting, or doing burnouts, and was rarely seen without a Fox shirt on with a Monster in his hand. Tony was a loving father and enjoyed biking, playing video games, and spending time with Blake. He will be remembered for his goofy personality, contagious smile, blue eyes, his ability to make everyone around him laugh, his notorious wave, and some of his perfect timed, one liners, “Rubber Ducky,” “10-4,” “Simmer down,” and “Sup!”
He is survived by his son, Blake Boylan and his mother Emily Kennison of Berkshire; fiancé, Brittney Bates and her children, Kolten Patch, Levi Patch, and Xavier Bates of Richford; father, Allan Boylan and his fiancé Sherrie Walker of Richford; mother, Laura Boylan of Richford; siblings and their families, AJ Boylan and his children Kaleb Boylan, and Hannah Boylan and their mother Ashley Boylan and his fiancé Katie Amann and her daughter Madison Johnson of Berkshire, Bryanna Boylan and her significant other Matthew Raymond Sr. and their children Megan Raymond, Hayley Tracy, Matthew Raymond Jr., Nina Raymond, and Harper Raymond of Berkshire; Kendra Boylan and her significant other Dalton Nelson of Richford; Madison Boylan of Richford, and Carson Boylan of Richford; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; specials cousins, Jeremy Wood, and Chad Lafromboise; 4-legged companions, Haze, and Ruger; and too many cherished friends to list that will miss him greatly! Tony was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Barbara Boylan, and Reginald and Glenna Juckett; uncle, Rodney Wood; aunt, Ester Boomhower; and cousin, Eriana Munch.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT, on the back lawn along the Missisquoi River. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Road, Richford.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home.
For those who wish, contributions in Tony’s memory can be made to Spears Funeral Home to help with expenses, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
