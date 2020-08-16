ST. ALBANS – Tommy "Tom" James Mergenthal passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.
Born in St. Charles, Missouri, on July 11, 1976, he was the son of Gordon Mergenthal and Christine Quick. Tom was known to be a selfless and hard-working family man who made a friend wherever he went. He was as proud to serve his country as he was to help a stranger in need.
Tom is survived by his mother, Christine Honerkamp; father, Gordon Mergenthal; wife, Stacy (Blackledge) Mergenthal; his children, Nicholas Lee, Madison Mergenthal and her fiancé, Preston Beene, Bryson Mergenthal and his fiancée, Rylie O’Hara and Grayson and Gabriel Mergenthal. Tommy is also survived by his siblings, Chad Mergenthal, Christie Mergenthal, Erin Mergenthal and Stephanie Hornerkamp and lifelong friends, Adam and Michelle Yates.
An informal gathering will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans. Please wear a face mask.
Tom’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran’s organization in his memory.
To send Tommy's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com