Tina M. Thomas

Tina Marie (Tucker) Thomas, age 57 of St. Albans VT. passed away at UVM Medical Center surrounded by her 5 children on December 27, 2021. Tina was born on September 7, 1964, in Burlington VT. Tina was predeceased by her Mother Nancy (Macomber) Trudo, Father Charles Tucker, Sister Denise Tucker, Grandparents Elizabeth (young) and Daniel Macomber, nephew Ethan Barton and by the love of her life her husband Stephen Thomas along with her in-laws Charles and Nancy Thomas.
Tina is survived by her children, Annmarie Gagne, Husband Christopher Gagne, their children Zachary, Elayna, Myah, Carter. Chandler Roger wife Jennifer Rogers and their children Jayden, Hunter, MaKenzie, Maria, James. Danielle Baril her husband Adam Baril their children Tristan, Aubry. Dustin Rogers and wife Tiffany Wilder their children Reid and one on the way. Nicholas Rogers and her dog Lexi. Her nephew Robby Barton who she thought of like one of her own children and Kimberly (Rogers) Pashby who she raised as a little girl. She is also survived by her siblings Timothy Barton wife Patty, Kathy Messier and husband Dale, Diana O’dell, Cindy Kenyon and husband Steven, Shawn Trudo and wife Stacey. As well as several Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.
Tina enjoyed the casino and going on cruises, reading books by Danielle Steel, and coloring her adult coloring books but her favorite place was the camp where she and daddy married. Tina was employed for 25 plus years and a life member at the American legion where she served the veterans of St. Albans. Tina was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother, she loved her children but loved her grandchildren most. and she will be greatly missed by the many who loved her.
In respect of mom’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A private celebration of life will take place with her family in the summer. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
