Timothy Ronald “Tim” Maskell

Saint Albans – A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday August, 14th, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the Saint Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road for the late Timothy Maskell, who passed away on November 28th, 2020, in Saint Albans.
In honor of Timmy’s passion for making celebrations special, the family invites you to join them for an afternoon of music, food and dancing at the Georgia Beach beginning promptly at 1:30. Feel free to dress casually and bring what you would like to drink.
Assisting the Maskell family is the Heald Funeral Home, proudly serving families since 1918.
