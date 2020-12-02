ST. ALBANS – Saturday November 28, heaven welcomed our beloved husband, father, uncle, brother and friend, Timothy Ronald Maskell. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow but grateful for the grace that gave him peace in a battle that he was not destined to win. He was born in Saint Albans on January 8, 1959, to the late Ronald and Judith (Sulham) Maskell. Tim was 61 years old. Tim married the love of his life Mikayla Larry on October 9, 1993, who survives him.
He was a 1977 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School. Following graduation Tim entered the United States Army, and received his honorable discharge in February of 1981. Tim began working as a sales rep for Sticks & Stuff Building and Hardware Store and remained there. He treasured the relationships he fostered over his many years of service and the family appreciates the love and support they gave him over these past weeks.
Tim loved the children in his life above all else. He was the fun uncle that had a natural ability to connect with his own children as well as nieces, nephews and the droves of kids that he coached in Little League, soccer, baseball, basketball and archery. He freely gave advice; however, you did not want to be on the receiving end of a Timmy-Talking-To. Those that experienced one would tell you they are better off for it today. He was forgiving, kind and generous, but firm. He was a believer in teaching respect for others and instilling the virtues of patience and taking the high road. It was a road he traveled frequently.
As a partner he was protective and loving and generous to a fault. There were never major fights or arguments. Most “discussions” were handled with humor. He was the good cop to his wife’s bad cop. He kept his friend’s secrets and gave advice freely. He quietly went about his days doing for others and never fully comprehending how much his actions meant to those who’s path he crossed. He has left a bigger footprint than most and his loss will be felt by too many to count.
Survivors include his wife, Mikayla, their children Owen Maskell, Cam Maskell and his fiancé, Cassidy Burke, Sadie Taylor, Jacob Taylor and his fiancé, Carlie Larrow, Hannah Taylor and extended family member, Brian Bombardier. Also surviving him are his sister Melody Ferland and her husband Richard, sister-in-law Sarah-Jane Pieri, and special aunt Jane Powell, step-sisters, Berta Petrie and Kathy Wighton and her husband, Doug. In addition, nieces and nephews, Erin Stratton, Jami McDonald, Scott Levick, Bailey Christopherson, Kirby Pieri, Ben Pieri, Jeff Richard, Zachary Richard, Andrew Richard, and Nakia Wighton.
In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by brother-in-law, Todd Taylor, sister-in-law, Jessica Ann Taylor, uncle and partner in crime, Robert Powell and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the COVID pandemic a celebration of Tim’s life will be announced at a later date when all can safely attend.
In lieu of flowers, Tim’s family ask that memorials in his name be made to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, Pennsylvania 16421, or University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard, 3rd Floor North, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05405.
Assisting the Maskell family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.