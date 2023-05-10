Timothy M. Fregeau

SWANTON- Timothy M. Fregeau, age 59, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Northwestern Medical  Center in St. Albans.

He was born in St. Albans on June 8, 1963 to the late Robert B. and Pauline A. (Cook) Fregeau.

Tim grew up in St. Albans, attended St. Albans City School where he played hockey and baseball, and  graduated from Bellows Free Academy. After graduation he worked for Wyeth for several years, Mylan, and  most recently Many’s Autobody as an autobody mechanic. In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing,  snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, and spending time with his friends. Tim was generous, loyal, fun loving and even  while battling cancer and many ailments always remained compassionate towards the people he loved and  animals.

He is survived by his sisters, Tina Fregeau Nichols, and Tracie Fregeau; nieces and nephews, Bethany Poulin,  Kellie, Luke, and Lindsey Lareau; best friend and companion, his beloved dog Remington; many cousins and  friends, especially his cousins who loved him unconditionally, Craig & Jennifer Fregeau along with their  children: Erica Lyn and Jake Fregeau, and Richard & Cheryl Fregeau along with their children: Roland and  Christine Fregeau. Timothy was predeceased by his parents, Robert B. and Pauline A. (Cook) Fregeau; niece,  Nicolette Poulin; and cousin, Megan Fregeau.

Tim’s family would like to thank Jesse Fournier for caring for Remi in his golden years until he is reunited with  Tim.

In keeping with Tim’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

For those who wish, contributions in Tim’s honor may be made to alleviate the financial burden placed on his  family to, Tina Fregeau, 16 Brault Park, Swanton, VT 05488 and/or The Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30  Sunset Meadows, St. Albans VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com

