Timothy A. LaMotte

Timothy A. LaMotte died unexpectedly on August 29, 2021. Born December 7, 1969 in Burlington Vermont. Timmy enjoyed music, playing video games, fishing and spending time with family. Predeceased by his father William Dashno and sister Sarah Howard. Survived by his mother Gloria LaMotte, brothers Howard LaMotte and Mark Granger, step-mother Linda Houghton, ex-wife Laura Martell, step-daughter Kimberly Martell, step-son Dwight Martell Jr. and many cousins, nieces and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

