Thomas William Steinitz

Bakersfield – On Thursday, April 30th, 2020, Tom formerly of Bakersfield went to be with the love of his life, Sandy, after 33 years without her.
He is survived by his children, Patti & Carl Laroe, Kim & Jordan Dana, TJ and Jonathan.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 2nd, at 11:00 AM at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans.
Assisting the Steinitz family is the Heald funeral Home.
