Thomas “Tom” Michael Arsenault

Sheldon – Thomas Michael Arsenault, a lifelong area resident and businessman, passed away early Monday, September 20th, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born in St. Albans on October 15th, 1981, he was the son of Ross E. Arsenault and Deborah J. Parah. Tom was 39 years old.
He was a 1999 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and went on to be co-owner of the Beverage Mart and Hoss’s Dogg House.
Tom was a 20-year member of the St. Albans Town Fire Department, loved hunting and four wheeling, especially with his children, Kaden and Emma. He was an avid shooter and a member JFF “Just for Fun” Bench Rest Shooting Club, where he shot on Thursday nights competed on weekends and won many trophies.
Survivors include his children, Kaden and Emma, both of Enosburg; by his mother, Deborah Parah of Fairfax, and father, Ross Arsenault and his wife, Shelley, of Georgia, and grandfather, Ron Parah of Florida. Tom is also survived by the mother of his children, Tiffany Couture and her husband, Bryan, of Enosburg and several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many close friends, especially A.J. Conger and Tom Oliver.
Tom was pre-deceased by his brother, Mark “Marky” Arsenault on June 26th, 2007; his maternal grandmother, Sandy Parah on January 25th, 2014; his, Peppe, Alfred “Pee Wee” Arsenault on October 11th, 1993 and his Meme, Lillian “Toon” Arsenault on March 2nd, 2000.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
His family asks that memorials in his name be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309-2132.
Honored to be serving the Arsenault family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence, memories or photos are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
