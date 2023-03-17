Thomas Lyons Parish

Georgia, VT - Thomas Lyons Parish, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 28, 2023. He was born on December 14, 1956 in Trenton, NJ. A celebration of Tom’s life will take place on a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral services are in the hands of A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. Messages of condolences and sharing of memories are warmly welcomed at awrfh.com.

