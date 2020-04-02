SWANTON – Thomas Forsyth III, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at Northwestern Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Nashua, N.H. on January 8, 1933 to the late Thomas and Emma (Provasoli) Forsyth Jr.
Tom attended Milford High School in New Hampshire, where he graduated in 1951 as President of his class. He excelled at basketball and won the State of New Hampshire’s Foul Shooting Championship.
He enlisted in The United States Air Force in 1952 and was sent to French Morocco as a Radar Operator with the 735th squadron. Upon his return he was stationed at the Air Force Base in St. Albans, Vt. It was then that he met the love of his life, Janet (Rocheleau), who was working at Kerbs Hospital. They were married at Nativity Church in Swanton in 1955. Tom was honorably discharged from the service in 1956 and went to work as a heavy equipment operator in Peabody, Mass.
In 1966, Tom and Janet moved back to Swanton, where they owned and operated Forsyth’s Florist on Spring Street. In 1973, they sold the business and moved with their family to DeLand, Fla., where Tom worked for Holiday House Corporation in charge of day-to-day affairs for the owner. Tom and Janet also owned and managed several rental properties during this time. In 1996, they decided to once again call Swanton home. Tom was a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
Tom is survived by his sister, Eleanor Wood and her husband William; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Forsyth, Marie Rocheleau, Mark and Edna Casey, and Yvonne Fradet; and a special aunt, Helen Kawecki.
He is also survived by his children, Thomas Forsyth IV and his wife Brenda, Sara Forsyth, Timothy Forsyth and his wife Heather; grandchildren, Thomas Forsyth V and his wife Wendy, Joseph Forsyth and his wife Heidi, Kenneth Forsyth, Jesse Forsyth and partner Mikayla Sweetser, Parker Forsyth and his fiancé Emilee Teague, Tyler Forsyth and his fiancé Chelsea Ellis, Logan Forsyth, Jake Ladue and Olivia Ladue; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Thomas VI, Paisley, Ryder, Gavin Sweetser, Garrett Forsyth, Aliah Ladue, Elliana McLaughlin; several nieces and nephews; as well as Lonney Grandchamp and many close friends. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janet of 60 years; his brother, James; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Roland Rocheleau, Kenneth and Irene Casey, Andre and Stella Rocheleau and Victor Fradet.
We also want to thank the visiting Priests from Nativity BVM Parish and nurses and attendants from Franklin County Home Health.
Due to the current circumstances, The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Thomas’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com