ST. ALBANS – Mr. Thomas F. Beyor, age 67, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center. He was born in St. Albans, October 20, 1952, son of the late Carlton and Gloria (West) Beyor. Tom worked for many years farming, also as a certified carpenter, and a CDL licensed truck driver. He had a love for nature and his Native American heritage (Abenaki).
Tom is survived by his son Jesse Beyor, who was also his best friend, of St. Albans, his daughter Autumn Beyor of Claremont, NH, and her five children, his sisters Elizabeth Rogers of Johnson, Susan Beyor of Vernon, CT, his brothers Carlton Beyor, Jr. of Nashford, CT, Rick Beyor or Willington, CT, Ronald Beyor of Arlington, CT, and Robin Beyor of Union, CT. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters Amelia Mason, Jennifer Beyor, his sister Vicky Bangs, and his brother Richard Beyor.
Funeral Services will be held at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with Tom’s family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.