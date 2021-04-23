Thomas E. Cummings, 82, of Northridge, CA and Holland, MI passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home at The Village of Northridge surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Jayne (Hoffs) Cummings with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Tom is survived by his son Seth and Jennilee Cummings; his grandsons Charles Thomas Cummings and Adam Christian Cummings; his sisters-in-law Louise Peppel and Carole and Robert Bos; and several loving and adored nieces and nephews.
Born in St. Albans, VT, he was the son of the late northeast independent baseball standout Charles E. “Big Charlie” and Dorothy G. (Gurney) Cummings. Tom was a US Navy veteran serving his country on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga from 1956-1958. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1962 and received his MBA at George Washington University in 1964.
Tom met Jayne Hoffs in the fall of 1958 and they married August 4, 1962. They lived in Washington DC, where Jayne worked as a visiting nurse and Tom earned his MBA. They lived in Houston, TX, Springfield, MA, Elmira, NY and Woodbury, CT, where their son Seth was born, before settling in Medway, MA for 25 years. Through every move, Tom and Jayne returned every summer to Jayne’s family’s cottage on Lake Michigan in Macatawa.
In a highly accomplished career, Tom served as CEO of Milford Whitinsville Regional Hospital, Worcester City Hospital and Marlborough Hospital and as a regional president for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). He was active in his community, serving the United Way, Chambers of Commerce, Rotary Clubs, Boy Scouts of America and Medway Community Church.
In 2004, they moved to Holland, MI to be near Jayne’s mother Alice, who lived to 110 years, and to frequent their Macatawa cottage. Their passion became caretaking the family’s beloved cottage.
Tom and Jayne were members of Christ Memorial Church in Holland, MI, where they participated in several groups and continued to “Love the Lord Jesus and realize that God has a plan for everyone’s lives.”
Tom was selfless and successful. He always made those around him feel important and was genuinely interested in their stories and lives. He had a great sense of humor and loved talking baseball with his grandsons. He especially loved the many times he was mistaken for actor Robert Culp when visiting Los Angeles. He was proud of his son Seth and daughter-in-law Jennilee. Jayne was the love of his life and they had a long happy life together full of many friendships from their adventures across the United States early in their marriage, to their many years in Massachusetts and retirement in Holland, MI.
Tom loved long conversation with friends (and strangers). He was an actor in local plays, enjoyed boating down the Charles River, living on the water in Upton, MA, caring for their many dogs, and vacationing with his family.
Tom and Jayne enjoyed many visits with their son’s family in Los Angeles, CA and always looked forward to their annual visits to the family cottage in Michigan.
Tom and Jayne often expressed “Thank you, God for giving us such a rich life and loving family and friends.” There will never be another Tom Cummings, the absolutely best dad, grandfather, husband, uncle, brother-in-law and friend anyone could ask for. He is already sorely missed by his family and friends.
A private graveside ceremony will be held and family remembrance set for the summer. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the United Way or Christ Memorial Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com
