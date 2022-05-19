Thomas Dewey Giroux, 83, of Hampden, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Giroux is predeceased by infant daughter, Mary Beth Giroux, and a brother, Patrick A. Giroux. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn (Buckminster) Giroux, of Hampden, Maine; mother of his children, Myrna (Wark) Giroux, of Manchester, NH; his loving and devoted children Martha (Robert) MacInnis of Newmarket, NH, Frederick (Michele) Giroux of Brevard, NC, and Thomas S. (Sherri) Giroux of Harpers Ferry, WV; his step-children Kathleen White, of Littleton, NH, Andrew (Melissa) White of Bangor, ME, and Karen White, of Saco, ME; 10 grandchildren Jonathan (Kristy) Giroux, Maggie Bienefeld, Caleb Bienefeld, Mary (Ben) Kelley, Tara Giroux, John Luke Giroux, Eliza Giroux, Evan White, Peter White, Joseph White; and five great-grandchildren Sophie, Johannah, Gabriel, Maxwell and Adelaide; a brother John (Cathy) Giroux, and sister-in-law Carol Giroux as well as several nieces and nephews.
A full obituary may be found at www.BrookingsSmith.com.
