ESSEX – Therese Coutu Magnant, age 93, a resident of Essex Town, died August 18, 2020 at Mansfield Place/her residence. She was born June 8, 1927 in North Troy, Vt., the daughter of Alexandrina (Roberge) and Octavien Coutu. Therese attended elementary schools in Troy and Westfield, Vt., graduated from Newport Center High School, and received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Vermont in 1949. She married Leon Royce Magnant of Franklin, Vt., August 7, 1950 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Troy, Vt. Therese taught school for one year in Newport Center and two years in Waterbury, then became the stay-at-home Mom of seven children.
Therese thrived on homemaking, gardening, and crafts, being a virtual jack-of-all-trades and master of none. She enjoyed rug braiding, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She nurtured plants and flowers both indoors and in her flower gardens, and shared their progeny widely. While living in Worcester, Vt., Therese was an active member of North Branch Grange, Women’s Home Demonstration, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Worcester School Club where she held numerous offices and participated in many dinners, rummage sales, fund raisers, and other events. She a member of St. Augustine Catholic Parish in Montpelier, Vt. Therese was also custodian of the Worcester Town Hall and served as Worcester Town Clerk for 16 years.
After moving to Essex, Therese became of a member Blue Spruce Grange and the Essex Junction Senior Center, again holding many offices and participating in dinners, fund raisers, and crafting projects. She wrote a weekly column of Senior Center activities for The Reporter, the Essex local newspaper for many years. But most of all Therese loved to chatter with anyone who was willing to spend the time and listen.
Therese is survived by her sister, Madeline Lister; her children and their spouses: Michael and Denise (Wittmann/Redding) Magnant of Ankeny, Iowa, and Apache Junction, Ariz., Paul and Jayne (Richardson) Magnant of Glover, Vt., Charles Magnant and Henry Arenz of Isle LaMotte, Vt., and Canebrake, Calif., Patrice and Mark Maloney of Williston. Vt., John Magnant of Burlington, Vt., William and Judy (Felder) Magnant of Colchester, Vt., and Marie and Al Thomas of South Burlington, Vt.; four grandchildren and their significant others: Christopher Magnant and Tina, Cameron (Clark) and Brian Clark-Harrington, Stephannie (Magnant) and Michael Van Nostrand, and Elyse Magnant and Kagen; and four great-grandsons: Riley Clark-Harrington, Husdon Van Nostrand, Everest Van Nostrand, and Christian Magnant.
Therese was predeceased by her husband, Leon Royce Magnant; her brothers and sisters: Marcel Coutu, Sister Patrice (Georgette) Coutu, Cecile Beaulieu, Reine-Yvette Tousley, and Jean-Pierre Coutu; and her granddaughter Chelsea Clark.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on West St in Essex Jct. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. Donations in her honor may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.