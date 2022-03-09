MONTGOMERY CENTER– Therese Alberta Marie Demar, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Pine Rehab and Health Facility in Lyndonville.
Family and friends are invited to Therese’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 11:00AM-Noon at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT and a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00PM at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 169 Mountain Road Montgomery Center, VT 05471. Interment will follow in the St. Isidore Catholic Cemetery.
Please visit our website to view Therese’s full obituary, share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.