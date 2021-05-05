Theresa Raymond

FAIRFAX — Theresa Germaine Raymond passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 after a period of declining health. The daughter of the late Edos and Mary (Bedard) Raymond she was born at the Saint Albans Hospital June 15, 1937. She was predeceased by her sister Agnes Raymond, and brother Henry Raymond, and also sisters Olivina, Jeanne, Elaine, and Rita Raymond. Also preceding her were her nieces Ramona, and Kathleen Raymond, Denise Aldieri, and Rebecca Gingras. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family who she embraced as her own.
Theresa graduated the Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax in June 1955, winning a 4-year Trinity College Alumni Scholarship. She became an honor graduate from the Trinity College in Burlington Class of 1959. She was honored as 1 of 4 graduates recognized by Who’s Who in American College and Universities.
She began her career teaching English, Latin and French at the Richford VT High School in 1960, continuing to work there until 1975. When Tee left teaching, she learned how to program computers through an online course and eventually went to work at IBM with her brother Henry and nephew Steve. She retired in September 1994 and spent a number of years volunteering at the Fanny Allen Hospital Gift shop.
Theresa’s great joy in life was her large and extended family who she showered with her love and cooking. She was renowned for her traditional from scratch cinnamon rolls and pies, but most especially for her custom personalized birthday, anniversary, graduation, you name the celebration cakes. She was a lifelong communicant of St Luke’s Catholic church in Fairfax, attending daily mass, and serving on many committees, assisting at church gatherings, and sharing her culinary talents with the parish and community of Fairfax.
Throughout her career teaching and at IBM Theresa was a devoted daughter and sister caring for her elderly parents and her sister for many, many years. She is also responsible for teaching a generation of nieces and nephews how to drive standard shift automobiles. She had a smile that could light up the darkest of days and never forgot a birthday or family milestone sending cards, calling, or driving long distance for a visit. She was extremely proud of her French-Canadian ancestry, and her Vermont citizenship loving anything made with Vermont maple, and strawberries. She and her infectious giggle will be greatly missed by her surviving family.
Friends may call at the AW Rich Funeral Home, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, Vermont, Sunday, May 9th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 10th at 1:30 PM in St. Luke’s Church in Fairfax. Interment will be in St. Luke’s cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Church, P.O. Box 7, Fairfax, Vermont 05454. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
