ESSEX JUNCTION – Theresa R. Cassavoy, age 89, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born in Swanton on June 10, 1930 to the late Alcidas and Minnie (Bourgeois) Lasnier.
Theresa grew up in Swanton and married Richard “Dick” Cassavoy on Sept. 9, 1950. She worked as a secretary for many years at SLC, Union Carbide, and IBM. Theresa was a Swanton resident until 1964 when she moved to Essex Junction. She loved music and was a talented classical pianist. Theresa was very fond of her silver Persian cats, of which she had three, Fluffy 1, Fluffy 2, and Fluffy 3.
She is survived by her son, Alan Cassavoy and his wife Lynn of St. Albans; grandchildren, Erin Cassavoy and her partner Donald Moore of Pittstown, N.Y., and Amy Hoffman and her husband Brady of Essex Center; and nieces, Ruth and Laurel Hamel. Besides her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Richard “Dick” Cassavoy; sisters-in-law, Beverly Garvin and Joyce Hamel, a special cousin, Gregory Moreau; a niece, Carol Dunham; and nephews, John Hamel and Rodney Newcity.
Theresa’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff from the McClure Miller Respite House, UVM Medical Center, Northwestern Medical Center, and Birchwood Terrace for the excellent care she received.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Theresa’s memory may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
