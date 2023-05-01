Theresa M. Hemingway

Saint Albans - Theresa Hemingway passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the Northwestern Medical Center.
She was born on February 7th, 1937, in Ste-Brigittes-des-Saults, Quebec the daughter of the Lucien and Marie (Flore) Lemire.
Theresa moved to Vermont at a young age with her family. She graduated high school from Saint Anne’s Academy in 1956 and became a US Citizen in 1957.
Theresa married Robert Hemingway in November of 1958, they had 2 children, Gale and Michael. After 23 years of marriage, they divorced in 1981, but remained friends.
Theresa’s career was with New England Telephone Company, where she worked for 30 plus years. Once she retired, she worked 10 years for Kinney Drugs.
Theresa loved her family more than anything. Her life was devoted to her children, siblings and in-laws. Always helping in any way needed. She enjoyed watching TV, reading, cooking and her flower garden. She also enjoyed visiting neighbors to share coffee or tea with them. Theresa loved her grandson, Nathaniel and spoiled him. She loved animals and cared for family pets when needed. Theresa’s life was lived for others/ anyone in need always came first. Always kind and welcoming.
She is survived by her daughter, Gale Hemingway; son, Michael Hemingway and grandson, Nathaniel Havreluk, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also survived by sisters-in-law and her partner’s daughter, Lyn Donaghy.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Lucien and Marie and her brothers, Lionel, Rosaire, Paul, Luke and John and sister, Celeste Lemire. Also by her longtime partner Perley Elwood.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of the Meadows, Franklin County Rehab Center and Northwestern Medical Center for all the care and love.
Theresa’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, May 13th, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theresa’s name may be made the to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue - Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Honored to be serving the family of Theresa Hemingway, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at wwww.healdfuneralhome.com.
