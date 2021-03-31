Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow across northern New York during the early morning hours Thursday, and after sunrise across Vermont. Snow then continues through the day before tapering off to higher elevation snow showers Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&