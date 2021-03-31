Theresa J. Gendreau, age 95, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Franklin County Rehab Center.
She was born in Sheldon Springs, the fifth child of Roy and Ellen (Demar) Donna. She is survived by two sisters, Ann and James Sanderlin of Moyock, N.C. and Marguerite (Greta) and James Messier of Sheldon Springs, and sister-in-law Janet Donna.
A mass of Christian burial will be held in Sheldon Springs at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.
