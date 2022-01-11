JAY – Theresa I. Jewett, age 75, wife of the late James W. Jewett, passed away unexpectedly on January 10, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Theresa was born on December 31, 1946 in Richford, Vermont, the daughter of the late Armand G. Juaire and the late Alma (Pilon) Juaire.
Theresa married her soul mate and life partner, James W. Jewett, on October 7, 1967. He predeceased her on December 18, 2012, they had shared 45 years of marriage together. Theresa was employed for 30+ years at Verizon. Theresa was passionate about reading, gardening, and walking on the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in Vermont and Florida.
Theresa is survived by her children and their families, Travis Jewett and his wife Mollie and their children, Casey & Geneva of Orlando, FL, and Jessica Jewett and her children, Destiny, Ivory & Felicity Herron of Berkshire; her sisters, Eleanor Fiedler, Ella Stolarczyk and her husband Dick, Elaine Glaser and her husband Bob; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends including Ann and Jim Benoit.
In keeping with Theresa’s wishes, she was cremated. A Life Celebration graveside service will be held at the Berkshire Center Cemetery in the spring. Service details will be announced at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Theresa’s memory may be made to the Berkshire Center Cemetery Association, C/O Gary Fiske, 2503 Duffy Hill Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
