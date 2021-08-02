FRANKLIN – Theresa A. Larivee, age 86, passed away very peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Franklin.
She was born and raised in Richford on September 14, 1934 to the late Thomas & Sadie (Joseph) Michel.
Theresa graduated from Richford High School in 1952. Her senior year she was offered a job at Gilpin Printing Company in Richford, Vermont as a Linotype Operator/Typesetter for the Richford Daily Newspaper. It was there that she began a career in this field of work. In addition to Gilpin Printing Company, she worked at the St. Albans Messenger and O’Shea Publishing in Enosburg Falls. Later in her career she did proof reading of town reports from home.
In 1955, she met the love of her life, Arthur Larivee and they soon married, November 7, 1959. They had six wonderful children. Theresa was devoted to the Catholic faith and praying the rosary daily for her family, friends, military, priest and the entire world. She loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also liked reading and completing word search puzzles. Everyone loved her homemade bread.
She is survived by her six children, Daniel Larivee and his wife Jacqueline of Franklin, Johnny Larivee and his wife Nancy of Franklin, Mark Larivee and his wife Anne of Berkshire, Susan Larivee of Franklin, Zel Larivee and his wife Lisa of Franklin, and Robin Larivee of Franklin; grandchildren, Megan and her husband Avery, Katie and her husband Jason, Sarah and her husband Kevin, Jamie and his significant other Amanda, Amanda and her husband Jordan, Cody and his significant other Katie, Anthony, Seth and his wife Kelsi, Luc and Benjamin; 9 great grandchildren; a very special nephew, Paul Michel; her beloved cat, Isabella; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Larivee; her grandson, Timothy Larivee; and her brothers, Paul, Anthony “Tony”, and Charles Michel.
Theresa was blessed to receive the care she did as she was homebound for many years. Her daughters Susan and Robin went above and beyond to provide exceptional care for their mother. The family would also like to thank the Franklin County Home Health Agency for their help over the last several years.
Friends and family are invited to Theresa’s Life Celebration to include the following events on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 AM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Franklin.
For those who wish, contributions in Theresa’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church or St. Mary’s Cemetery, c/o St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
