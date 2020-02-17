SWANTON – Theodore “Ted” J. Lafar, age 73, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Swanton on March 4, 1946 to the late Arthur and Melissa (Grassette) Lafar.
Ted graduated from Swanton High and joined the United States Army. He later married the love of his life, Diane (Duprey) and they started a family of their own. Ted worked at Fonda Container for many years, Poulin Grain, and Ray’s Rebuildables & Salvage. He was an avid outdoorsman, and when he wasn’t working, he loved spending time hunting, fishing, working on cars, family bar-b-ques, and tending to his vegetable garden. Ted will forever be remembered as the kindest and most generous “Papa,” “Pip,” husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world. Mila will always remember all that Papa taught her; especially how to catch and skin a fish, catch a frog, catch nightcrawlers, fix a car and mix bondo.
He is survived by his wife, Diane of Swanton; children, Celeste Vanslette and her husband Fred of Swanton, Tracy Santor and her husband Ronald of Alburgh, and Theodore Lafar Jr. and his companion Caitlin Fosgate of DeLand, Fla.; grandchildren, Autumn, Josh, Matthew, Alycia, Brayden and Theodore “Joey” Lafar III; great-grandchildren, Mila, Oakleigh, Haylee and Carter; brother, Benjamin Lafar and his wife Patricia of Swanton; sister-in-law, Madeline Lafar of Swanton; special friend, Mike Reynolds; and Ted’s fishing and gambling partner-in-crime, Kevin Gover. Besides his parents, Ted was predeceased by siblings Nancy Bohannon, Joyce Laurendeau and Richard Lafar.
In keeping with Ted’s wishes, there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Ted’s memory may be made to Vermont Turkey & Young Guns Club, C/O Steve & Joyce Lafar, 694 Gore Road, Highgate Center, VT 05459.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.