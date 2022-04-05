CANTON, MA - Thelma Jacobs Wayler, 99, died March 12, 2022 at Orchard Cove retirement community.
Born September 10, 1922, in St. Albans, she was the daughter of Leo M. and Sarah (Goldman) Jacobs. She graduated from Bellows Free Academy, the University of Vermont in 1945 (Dietetics) and from Columbia University, NY (master’s in public health nutrition).
She married Irving Wayler of Brooklyn, NY on June 29, 1947.
Thelma’s professional career included teaching positions at Long Island College Hospital, NY, Long Island University, NY and Columbia University.
In the 1950s, she served as head nutritionist for Camp NYDA (New York Diabetes Association), a summer retreat for children with Type I diabetes. She also worked in the nursing and medical communities as a nutrition educator.
She co-authored the innovative “Textbook of Clinical Nutrition” for MacMillan Medical Publishing Company in 1965.
After her academic teaching career, she started Green Mountain, an educationally-based weight and health lifestyle program for adult women in 1973 in Poultney and then Ludlow, VT. She became an authority and advocate for her non-diet approach to healthy eating and exercise.
Upon retirement, she spent her time between Palm Beach, FL and her home in Ludlow.
She was a member of the Rutland Jewish Center during her years in Ludlow.
Survivors include sons, Alan H. Wayler, Ludlow, VT and Barry P. Wayler, East Walpole, MA, and grandchildren Lesley Kate Wayler, Boston, MA and Jacob Hudnall Wayler, New York.
She was predeceased by her husband, Irving, in 2001 and her brother Lawrence in 1985.
A private graveside service and burial was held March 15, at the Rutland Jewish Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Mendel Gurkow of Stoughton, MA. Burial arrangements were handled by Schlossberg Funeral Home in Canton, MA and Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland, VT
