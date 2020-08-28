GEORGIA – The Reverend Canon Stanley H. Irving, a resident of St. Albans and Georgia since 1961 and longtime Priest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home with his family at his side.
Born in Brome, Quebec on January 25, 1924, he was the son of the late Reverend Joseph Irving and Marjorie Elfrida (Walker) Irving. Father Irving was 96 years old.
On May 21, 1949, in St. Barnabas Church in Saint Lambert, Quebec, he married Betty Edith May Benoit, who predeceased him on February 11, 2017.
Father Irving was a graduate of Saint Lambert High School. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in January of 1943 and received an honorable discharge in March of 1946.
He went on to receive a BA from Concordia University, a BD from McGill University and a LTH from the Montreal Diocesan College. He became an ordained Deacon in May of 1952 and as a Priest in May of 1953 by the Bishop of the Diocese of Montreal.
His first Parish was in 1953 in Campbell’s Bay, Ontario, before going to Montreal in 1956 and then in 1961 to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in St. Albans, where he retired from in 1989.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Irving and his wife, Jeanene, of Georgia. Son-in-law Steven Rocheleau of Fairfax and sister Audrey Domaracki, of Hawkesbury, Ontario. His grandchildren include Adam Irving of Burnsville, MN, Michael Rocheleau and his wife Janine Cotrel-Rocheleau of Odenton, MD, and Kristin Rocheleau-Way and her husband Andrew Way of Fairfax. His great-grandchildren; Ella O’Grady, Avery and Wade Rocheleau, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Betty, Father Irving was pre-deceased by his daughter, Janice Rocheleau; daughter-in-law, Sandra (Perry) Irving; grandson, Andrew Irving; brother, Arnold Earle Irving and sister, Frances Foreman.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, at this time a private graveside service for Father Irving and wife Betty will be held at the convenience of their family at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478
Assisting the Irving family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
The Irving family would welcome fond memories, stories and anecdotes that you can share.