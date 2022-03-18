We, the family of Terry Michael Vicknair, are sad to announce his passing on March 13, 2022.
Terry was born on October 12, 1947 to John and Anna Rose Vicknair of Reserve, Louisiana. After graduating from Leon Godchaux High School, class of 1965, Terry went into the United States Navy where he served on the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. After returning from war, he lived in multiple states but finally resided in St. Albans, Vermont where he spent many of his years.
Predeceased by both of his parents, Terry leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Joan Paula (Hope), his six children: Terry Michael II (Kim) of Mandarin, FL; Felicia J. Hirsch (Tom) of Fleming Island, FL; Frank J. Noel (Barb) of Ormand Beach, FL; Travis Robert (Crystal) of St. Albans, VT; Sara E. Racine (Jason) of Ennis, MT; and Diana M. Evans (Jason) of Bentonville, AR; his grandchildren: Bralynn, Kyle, Nathaniel, Evan, Sofia, Samuel, Abigail and Isaiah; his brothers and sisters: John Jr. (the late Gertrude), Laura Amedee (the late Roy Sr.), Bobby (Kathy), Kathleen Allen (the late Glenn), Donald (Jody), and Mary Loup (Randy) as well as many other extended family members and countless friends.
Terry held serval different leadership roles throughout his career. He spent his last 15 years working at the Department of Homeland Security at USCIS, where he retired in 2010 and moved to Rogers, AR.
Terry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for how he made people laugh and brought joy to every conversation. His kind disposition and sense of humor will be missed immensely.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in St. Albans, VT at Brady & Levesque from 1-4pm, followed by a reception at the American Legion from 4-6pm. A Celebration of Life will be held in Reserve, LA later this year (more details to follow).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in Terry“s name.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Terry may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
