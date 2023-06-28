Swanton : Terry James Gardner JR Age 37, Passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 24th 2023. He was born in Plattsburgh NY, on November 19th 1986. The son of Terry James Gardner SR and Diane Martin.
Terry is survived by his 2 children, Greyson and Bexley Gardner, his mother Diane Martin, and siblings Christopher Royea and Wife Sabrina Royea, Jamie Sweetser and her fiance Eddie Gabree, Cathy Gardner and her significant other Roger Robitaille, Lisa Gardner and her fiance Geene Vassar also many Aunts, Uncles, nephew’s, Niece’s, cousin’s and friends.
Terry loved working with his hands, he was a great father and provider for his family. He would think of everyone else before himself. Terry loved muscle cars, motorcycles, and atv’s, and anything that made noise and went fast. Terry will be dearly missed and always will be in our hearts!
We will notify family and friends when we set a date to celebrate his life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.