SWANTON - Teresa Jane (Smith) Bushey, 68, passed away on Tuesday June 8, 2021 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be held today Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A graveside service with inurnment will be on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the family lot in Village Cemetery, Milton. Visit awrfh.com for Teresa’s full obituary and to share your memories and condolences.
Teresa (Smith) Bushey
