Aug. 18, 1947
-
April 12, 2020
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Teresa Betterley, 72, New Richmond, Wis., died Sunday, April 12, in The Deerfield Gables.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
