Ted John Mable, 76 of South Burlington passed away at The Arbors after a hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patty Mable, his brother and sister-in-law Dick and Colleen Mable of Indianland South Carolina, nephews Ryan and Jonathon Mable, his son Richard Mable of Wakefield, Massachusetts and his daughter and grandson Katharine Mable and Dylan Chamberlain of Essex Junction.
Ted was born on July 5th, of 1944 to Veronica and George Mable of St Albans, Vermont. In 1966, Ted earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Michael’s College while working nights at IBM as a Quality Control Manager. Ted was very passionate about education and went on to obtain M.Ed in Counseling from St. Michael’s College in 1968, and Ed.D from Boston University in 1978 in Organizational Behavior as well as a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Senior Executive Management from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 1981.
Ted had a long and successful career that was anchored in a strong desire to help improve the quality of life of his fellow Vermonters. Of all the positions Ted held in and around Vermont he often described himself as an educator first. After graduating from college, Ted held multiple teaching and leadership positions in the public-school systems in and around northern Vermont till he moved onto an adjunct professor position at St. Michael’s College in their administration and management graduate program. In 1982, Ted moved from education to State Government when he accepted a position as the Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Human Services for the State of Vermont and later the Director of Policy Planning and Research. In 1998, Ted returned to St. Albans to take a position as Executive Director of Northwestern Counseling and Support Services till his retirement in 2017. Ted was passionate about mental health, community development, leadership, and was mentor to many new leaders coming up in the nonprofit sectors.
Beyond Ted’s career, people who knew Ted well often affectionately referred to him as a true “character”. Ted was a lifelong New York Giant fan, a lover of golf, reading, traveling, good food, and good wine, and Denny’s for their Sunday breakfasts. Ted lived a very full life and loved his family. We are truly heartbroken to lose such an amazing spirit but take comfort in knowing that his battle with Lewy Body Dementia is now over and he is free.
Ted’s family would like to thank the staff of the Arbors and UVM Home and Health and Hospice for taking such great care of Ted at the end of his life.
Due to the COVID pandemic a celebration of Ted’s life is being planned for late summer or early fall. Ted’s family would like to invite Ted’s colleagues, friends, and extended family to join us in sharing stories and memories of Ted. Details of the celebration will be release when a location and date are confirmed.
Donations in Ted’s memory can be made to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services in St. Albans. Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
