ST. ALBANS – Tadd A. Redman, age 72, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Watseka, IL on September 7, 1948 to Betty (Horner) Redman and the late Allan Redman, but he spent his life as a proud Vermonter.
Tadd graduated from BFA St. Albans where he stood out on the baseball diamond and football field. He continued playing football at Boston University, and sports remained a large part of his life. Tadd loved an underdog, even the Cleveland Browns! On the field, as a general contractor, and during Sunday Services, Tadd always lived his values: he was witty, honest, and independent. He was proud to raise his daughters in a house he built with his two hands. Over the past few years, as the Lister for the Town of St. Albans, he enjoyed appraising a lot of the homes he had built. He was a proud father and grandparent. Tadd’s love for poetry, Tabasco sauce, and spirited debate will live on in all who knew him.
He is survived by his two daughters, Hayle Schneider and her husband Josh of Chicago, IL, and Shauyne Berthiaume, her husband Jameson, and their children Gideon and Gwendolyn all of Swanton; his mother, Betty Redman of Swanton; his sister, Amy Redman and her significant other John Danforth of Swanton; and his nephew, Shane Redman and his children Tamara and Shane Jr. Tadd was predeceased by his father, Allan Redman.
In keeping with Tadd’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
