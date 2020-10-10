MARSHFIELD – Tacoma E. Cheney, age 25, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
She was born on September 30, 1995 in St. Albans to Danielle (Davis) Cheney and the late Philip Cheney.
Tacoma was always “daddy’s girl” while growing up on the farm. She loved the animals, she loved to get dirty, she loved everything about farm life. With that being said, once she became a teenager she developed an appreciation for being a “girl, girl” as her family called it. Tacoma worked at the Marshfield General Store since she was in high school and that was always her favorite job. She loved being around people, and she loved to brighten up everyone’s day. For the past few years she also worked as a para-educator at Twinfield Union School. Tacoma loved life, and lived every day for her three children. They meant everything to her.
She is survived by her children, Lanie, Sophie, and Karson; her mother, Danielle Cheney; her siblings, Nikisha Davis, Kyle McNeil, Chyanne Ingalls, Kyle King, and Harley Davis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Tacoma was predeceased by her father, Philip Cheney in 2018.
Tacoma’s Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT on the back lawn along the Missisquoi River.
For those who wish, contributions in Tacoma’s memory may be made to help support her children. Please make checks out to Danielle Cheney and mail them to Joe & Heather Davis, 108 St. Albans Road, Swanton, VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
