Saint Albans - Sylvia Louise (Hatch) Wells, age 77, passed away Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at her residence at the St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 27th, 1945, in Littleton, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy (Mitchell) Hatch.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Christopher Dennis and his spouse, Theresa Dennis, of Savannah, Georgia and daughter, Heather Wells and her partner, Fernando “Marty” Martinez of St. Albans, as well as her grandchildren, Erin Simmons and her spouse, Jesse, Joseph Dennis, Emily Rocheleau and Cooper Rocheleau and great-grandchildren, Ariel, Joshua, Cali, Emmalynn and Savannah-Kate.
She is also survived by her siblings, Denzil Hatch and his spouse, Jill, of Key West, Florida, Sandra Peters and her spouse, Gary, of Bath, New Hampshire, Stephen Hatch and his spouse, Joanne, of Bath, New Hampshire and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was predeceased by her longtime friend, Wayne Corwell.
At Sylvia’s request there will be a private family service held in the spring at the family cemetery in New Hampshire.
Sylvia’s children would like to extend a very special thank you to Sylvia’s favorite girls at St Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center for their constant compassion and kindness, Shay, Jen, Brookie, Olivia, Faith, and especially Sylvia’s “sweet pea” Carly.
Honored to be serving the family of Sylvia Wells, is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
