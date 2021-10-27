Sylvia (Hebert) Sweet, 83, of La Grande, OR, died Sept. 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 4, 1938 in St. Albans, to Armand and Gertrude (Allard) Hebert. Sylvia attended BFA then married George Sweet (later divorced) then moved west to Oregon where, before retiring, she was the Enterprise school district’s head cook.
Sylvia was much beloved by her large family and by her dog, Dixie.
Survivors include her partner of over 50 years, Billie A Miller,; children and their partners, Wallene and Michael Daggett, Laurie Sweet, Bruce Sweet, Mary Ramsey and Brian Sweet, all of LaGrande, OR; siblings and their spouses Constance Fielding, Harold (Butch) and Sally Hebert and Denise and Robert Phenix, all residing in the St. Albans area; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, son Ronald Thompson, brother and sister-in-law Edward and Jo Hebert; brother-in-law Robert Fielding; and grandson Christopher Daggett.
